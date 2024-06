Two people, aged 20 and 18, have been arrested in relation to cases of money stolen over the past days in Limassol.

The two men are suspected of stealing €40 and €200 from a 67-year-old street vendor on two separate days in late May.

The 18-year-old is also suspected of stealing a moped on May 7. The moped, valued at €500, was stolen from a 46-year-old and found at the house of the 18-year-old suspect.

The suspects have been detained pending further investigations.