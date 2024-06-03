A fire broke out in a school classroom in Paphos according to the police on Monday.

The incident at the Konia primary school took place on Saturday at around 5.45 pm while the fire was extinguished by the fire service.

Police established the fire started from three tyres which were used by the school as decorative flower containers on a wall of a prefab classroom, separated from the school building.

The fire from the tyres spread to the prefab classroom. The extent of the damages has not yet been assessed and the case is under investigation.