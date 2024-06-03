The Met Office issued a yellow warning for extreme high temperatures on Tuesday.

Starting from 11.30am until 4.30pm, inland areas are anticipated to experience temperatures soaring up to around 42 degrees Celsius.

Furthermore, the forestry department has announced that the risk of forest fires erupting and spreading will remain at a red alert level on Tuesday.

“It’s important for the public to note that lighting a fire without a permit is strictly prohibited and constitutes an offense under the forestry law,” the forestry department said in a statement.

“According to this law, offenders may face imprisonment for up to ten years, a fine of up to €50,000.00, or both penalties combined. Additionally, offenders could face imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of up to €20,000, or both penalties combined.”

The lighting of fires for food preparation purposes is only permitted in designated spots within picnic areas.

The statement also advised people to exercise caution during outdoor activities, avoiding actions that could potentially ignite fires, such as the use of tools or agricultural machinery that produce heat, sparks, or flames, including emery, oxygen welding, and electric welding.