Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement has announced the appointment of Bjoern Sprotte as Chief People and Sustainability Officer to the Management Board, effective from June 1, 2024.

Based in Limassol, Cyprus, and reporting directly to Ian Beveridge, CEO of BSM, Sprotte will take on the responsibility of overseeing all HR activities for shore and marine operations at BSM, in addition to managing the environmental, social, and governance strategy across the broader Schulte Group.

Sprotte brings with him a wealth of experience in the European shipping industry and transitions to BSM from V.Group, where he served as the chief executive officer of the ship management business.

Before his time at V.Group, he dedicated four years to fulfilling various senior roles at OSM Maritime. Sprotte’s professional journey began at Rickmers Group, where, over a span of fifteen years, he progressed from a nautical officer to the CEO of maritime services.

Subsequently, he assumed the role of Vice President at Carnival Maritime, taking charge of the development and execution of the ship management strategy.

“Our focus is centred on achieving long-term and sustainable growth, while also enhancing our social and environmental consciousness. The evolving recruitment landscape presents new hurdles. Bjoern Sprotte brings a robust understanding of HR and crewing requirements in alignment with the dynamic maritime market, bolstered by a proven history in training and executive coaching,” said Ian Beveridge, CEO of BSM.

“By amalgamating our expertise and efforts, I am eagerly anticipating the acceleration of our growth journey together,” he added.

“I am delighted to be part of the dedicated leadership team at BSM, dedicated to enhancing the image and reputation of our group and business divisions to solidify our market stance as a competitive entity and preferred employer of choice,” Sprotte concluded.