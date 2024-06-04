Cypriot airline Tus Airways on Tuesday announced it has become a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

IATA is the trade association for the world’s airlines and represents 334 airlines and 83 per cent of total air traffic across the globe.

As a result of Tus Airways’ IATA membership, the airline’s passengers will now benefit from enhanced safety and security standards, the airline being integrated into IATA’s operational frameworks and procedures, and smoother connections as a result of their participation in IATA’s global network.

Tus Airways’ chief executive officer Ahmed Aly said he was “thrilled” his airline has become an IATA member.

“This membership underscores our dedication to providing our passengers with the highest standards of safety, efficiency and customer service. By joining IATA, we are reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence and contributing to the global aviation community,” he said.

IATA’s regional vice president for Europe Rafael Schvartzman also expressed his “delight” at Tus Airways’ joining.

He pointed out that Tus Airways “contributes to Cyprus’ air connectivity, which is critical for an island country.”

“Their joining our association will further help build a wider, more comprehensive membership base,” he added.

Tus Airways is based in Larnaca, and flies from Cyprus to destinations in France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Slovakia and the United Arab Emirates.