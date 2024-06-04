Current electoral legislation does not prohibit conducting exit polls outside polling stations to predict final results on election day, a statement released by the chief returning officer said on Tuesday.

However, the results can only be released and announced after the chief returning officer has confirmed that voting is complete and ballot boxes have been properly closed at all polling stations.

“Companies and television stations intending to conduct such polls are informed that publishing and announcing the results of the poll before the closing of the ballot boxes may result in criminal prosecution of their directors for violating relevant provisions of the law, due to improper and illegal influence and influencing of voters,” a statement said.

It added that any person who directly or indirectly attempts to influence or coerce voters to vote or refrain from voting, or any person who tries to obstruct the free exercise of the right to vote through fraudulence or misdirection commits the serious electoral offence of illegally influencing voters.

“If convicted, they may face several months in prison and/or a fine,” the statement concluded.