American Coco Gauff beat Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur 4-6 6-2 6-3 on Tuesday to become the first player to reach the French Open semi-finals.

Gauff will potentially meet top seed Iga Swiatek, who ended her French Open hopes in the 2022 final and 2023 quarter-finals.

After a nervous start when Gauff struggled to get to grips with Jabeur, the American grew in confidence in the second set and stamped her authority in the third to reach the semi-finals for the second time.

Jabeur, meanwhile, began to fade in the final set and although she saved two match points, she could not cut out her unforced errors and Gauff sealed victory on serve when the Tunisian’s volley went wide.