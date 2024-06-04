Cyprus has the third highest proportion of new voters for the upcoming MEP elections among member states, data compiled by Eurostat on Tuesday showed.

According to data provided to Eurostat by the national authorities of the member states, the highest percentages of citizens entitled to vote for the first time were recorded in Belgium (9.8 per cent), France (9 per cent) and Cyprus (8.7 per cent).

In absolute terms, the highest numbers of new voters (people who reached voting age after the last European elections in 2019) are recorded in Germany (5.1 million people), France (4.5 million) and Italy (2.8 million).

The lowest numbers are recorded in Malta (26,000 people), Cyprus (59,000) and Estonia (70,000).

In terms of total voters, the largest numbers are recorded for 2024 in Germany (65.1 million people), France (50.7 million) and Italy (47.3 million). The lowest numbers are recorded in Malta (400,000), Luxembourg (500,000) and Cyprus (700,000).