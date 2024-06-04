The national guard on Tuesday celebrated 60 sixty years since its establishment in 1964.

Sixty years ago, on June 4, the council of ministers decided by decree to establish the military force under the name National Guard, after a relevant law had been passed by the parliament three days previously.

The small, newly established force of a few thousand men, with minimal weapon systems and means, after 60 years, has become a modern and powerful deterrent force, with high operational readiness and combat power, the Greek Armed Forces said in a statement marking the anniversary.

The statement added that the national guard is now a powerful tool for the realisation of the political and military aspirations of the Republic of Cyprus.

Between the active force, the reserve and the national guard, “the high operational readiness of the defence force and [its] fight-worthiness is proven daily in field exercises, where personnel […] give their best to optimise their capabilities, skills and abilities, [towards fulfilment] of their mission,” the statement added.

“The 50-year occupation of one third of the island as well as evolving Turkish provocation does not allow for any complacency. Having [the] reference [point] that the enemy is already inside the gates, it is obvious that the national guard is obliged to operate 24 hours a day in a state of constant readiness,” it continued.

“For the national guard there is only one route to victory [and] ‘success no matter’ what [sacrifice] is the personal commitment of the [guard] from the youngest to the most senior member,” it concluded.