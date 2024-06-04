The met office issued a further yellow weather warning for high temperatures on Wednesday as the heatwave is set to continue.

The warning will be in effect from 11.30am until 4.30pm and temperatures are expected to reach 42C in Nicosia.

Meanwhile, the forestry department issued a red warning for forest fires.

The department reminded it is prohibited to light a fire without a permit and it constitutes an offence punishable up to 10 years in prison or a €50,000 fine or both.

It also clarified that lighting fires for the preparation of food is only permitted on barbecues in picnic areas.

If anyone notices smoke or fire, they are asked to call 1407 (Forestry Department) or 112 (Fire Department) immediately.