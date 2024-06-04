PwC Cyprus once again demonstrated its commitment to supporting Reflect Festival, one of the most prominent technology and startup conferences in the region, which took place on May 30-31 in Limassol.

As a gold sponsor of this year’s festival, PwC Cyprus reinforced its role in what has become the premier technology and business festival in the country.

During the festival, Philippos Soseilos, CEO of PwC Cyprus, engaged in a fireside discussion with Tony Jamous, CEO and co-founder of the rapidly expanding company, Oyster.

Their conversation revolved around the notion that impact-driven businesses can not only achieve superior financial results and increased client loyalty but also higher levels of employee engagement and a thriving corporate culture.

Adding to the diversity of discussions, Cleo Papadopoulou, Partner, Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer, and Chief Learning Officer of PwC Cyprus, moderated the TechIsland panel discussion.

This session tackled the critical issue of talent retention and attraction within organisations.

Equally significant was the roundtable discussion led by Maria Georgiou, Head of PwC Cyprus Academy, which delved into the opportunities for workforce skill development.

Furthermore, Konstantina Ioannou, Assistant Manager in the Advisory division at PwC Cyprus, participated in a discussion with Sotiris Themistocleous, Director of Strategic Development at the Centre of Social Innovation (CSI).

They explored how technology can address significant social issues through targeted initiatives and innovative solutions.

In another workshop, Ioannou provided insights into the development and financing of startup companies, emphasising state and European funding programs.

In the contemporary era, characterised by an influx of new business ideas, PwC Cyprus executives Marios Tsialis, Director of Deals, and Christina Kyriakou, Senior Manager in Deals, offered attendees valuable advice on creating robust business plans.

Their guidance aimed to help entrepreneurs make informed decisions and mitigate potential challenges during their business journeys.

PwC Cyprus also brought the innovative Experience Centre to the Reflect Festival, showcasing cutting-edge technological solutions.

This unique exhibition space allowed visitors to explore new worlds and the metaverse, interact in virtual rooms through augmented reality, and experience innovative and interactive solutions.

Attendees could map their customer journeys on an interactive screen based on customer experience values and collaborate with the PwC Experience Centre team to co-create solutions.

Yiannis Lapatas, Director of the Experience Center, along with his team, welcomed visitors to the specially designed festival space.

They presented methodologies and design solutions that integrate customer experience strategy with technological support, always prioritising the human element.