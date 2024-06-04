The Rectors and Presidents of the NEOLAiA European University Alliance have issued a joint statement emphasizing the significance of the upcoming European elections. Recognizing the crucial role of the European Union in the development of their universities and regions, they are calling on all students, faculty, and staff to participate in the June 2024 elections.



Joint Statement:

“We, the Rectors/Presidents of the member universities of the NEOLAiA European University Alliance, are particularly aware of the great importance of the European Union for the development of our universities and our regions. We are therefore making this appeal to all our students, faculty, and staff:

Our voice matters in shaping the future of Europe. Let’s participate in the upcoming European elections to make our mark on important decisions affecting our continent. Our vote counts towards a stronger, more inclusive, Europe capable of ensuring prosperity for all within the limits of the planet. Let’s ensure our voices are heard!

Signatories:

Angelica Epple, Bielefeld University

Arnaud Giacometti, University of Tours

Johan Schnürer, Örebro University

Lina Tamutienė, Šiauliai State University of Applied Sciences

Mihai Dimian, University of Suceava

Nicolás Ruiz Reyes, University of Jaén

Petr Kopecký, University of Ostrava

Philippos Pouyioutas, University of Nicosia

Vincenzo Loia, University of Salerno

About the NEOLAiA Alliance

Among others, the main strategic objectives of the NEOLAiA Alliance are to empower and acquire a common digital identity for its members, to digitise the educational environment, to foster tolerance, diversity and inclusion, to invest in research and contribution to society and culture, to support democracy, to offer innovative solutions for global health and to provide high quality education.

The Alliance is funded with €14.4 million from the European Commission for 4 years, under the European University Alliances programme.

Together with the University of Nicosia, the network includes top, young, outward-looking and innovative universities, ranked among the best universities in the world according to the main university rankings: University of Jaén, Spain; University of Tours, France; Bielefeld University, Germany; Örebro University, Sweden; University of Salerno, Italy; Šiauliai State University of Applied Sciences, Lithuania; “Ştefan Cel Mare” University of Suceava, Romania; and University of Ostrava, Czech Republic. For more information about the University of Nicosia and its participation in the European University Alliance NEOLAiA, please visit https://neolaiacampus.eu/