A new yellow warning for extreme high temperatures has been issued by the meteorological service for Tuesday, in force from 11.30am until 4.30pm. Inland maximum temperature is expected to rise to 42C or even 43C.

On the south and east coats temperatures are excepted to hit 37C, with temperatures as high as 31C on the remaining coasts and in the higher mountains. Winds will initially be variable and light, 3 Beaufort, later turning mainly south- to north-westerly, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be somewhat rough.

Overnight will continue hot with temperatures dropping to 24C in the interior and the coasts, and 20C in the higher mountains.

The heatwave is expected to continue through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Episodes of thin dust are also expected towards the week’s end.

Temperatures will remain around 8C or more above average with the weekend ushering in some relief in the form of a noticeable drop.