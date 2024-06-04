Close to two dozen bounced cheques were issued in May, the Central Bank of Cyprus said on Tuesday, adding they were from six legal entities and individuals.

The CBC said that 23 bounced cheques were issued amounting to €36,910.

In the period January-May 2024, according to data released by the CBC, 131 bounced cheques with a total value of €289,898 were registered in the preliminary list of the central information archive, compared to 162 cheques in the same period last year, with a total value of €435,485.

Bounced cheques in the first five months of this year concerned 60 persons (41 legal entities and 19 individuals).

Since January 2020 to date, 1,777 bounced cheques have been issued, worth €5,252,124.