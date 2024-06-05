Consulting and advisory firm Deloitte Cyprus this week announced that it has expanded it leadership team with the appointment of three new partners effective from June 1, 2024.

According to the announcement, Yiannis Ioannides, Andreas Yiouselli and Panayiotis Marinou have been promoted to Partner in Risk Advisory and Tax & Legal practices respectively.

The company said that the new partners “have distinct skillsets in cyber, corporate affairs, and local and international tax advisory that reflect issues that matter significantly to the market”.

Commenting on these latest appointments of the new partners, CEO of Deloitte Cyprus, Pieris Markou, said that “making it to partner is such a significant career milestone; a privilege earned by merit and a recognition of their passion and dedication”.

“Achieving our objectives of ongoing expansion of our service offerings, addressing the complex and multi-faceted challenges our clients are facing, continuously developing our talent, and contributing to our community, requires a robust leadership team,” Markou added.

Moreover, the Deloitte Cyprus CEO said that “Yiannis, Andreas and Panayiotis exemplify outstanding leadership capabilities and have consistently demonstrated significant contributions to our organisation’s growth, as well as serving clients with integrity and excellence”.

“Together they showcase the diverse and deep expertise present throughout our organisation,” Markou stressed, noting that “our new partners represent the depth of talent within our business and reflect both the current demand for our services as well as future projected needs”.

“We are very proud of our new partners and are confident in the positive impact they will have on our clients, our people, and society as a whole,” Markou concluded.