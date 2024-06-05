Amid the rollercoaster that is happening in the crypto market, a significant number of traders are accruing profits from gem crypto projects like Rollblock (RBLK). The Rollblock project, which is currently in its presale, has raised the bar as more traders troop to buy the token ahead of other top altcoins. Meanwhile, Fantom (FTM) and Tron (TRX) tokens are experiencing mixed market reactions as notable market dynamics affect their overall price trajectories. Find out more details on these top altcoins below.

Rollblock (RBLK) gains 40% amid rising presale momentum for the project

The presale of Rollblock (RBLK) has already produced 40% ROI for early investors despite being in its only 3rd stage of presale. Judging by the over 2.4 million RBLK tokens already sold, Rollblock is well on track toward becoming a blue-chip crypto in the near future. Meanwhile, experts are backing the RBLK token to garner over 760% before the end of its presale.

In view of this, RBLK represents one of the best altcoins to buy now at the price of only $0.014. Buying the RBLK token will also position investors toward riding on the surging momentum and gaining from the potential significant ROIs. Overall, RBLK is an opportunity to be part of pioneer investors that’ll oversee the rallying potential of becoming blue-chip crypto.

Meanwhile, Rollblock as a casino platform is revolutionizing the casino industry with its novel introduction of blockchain technology to enhance the features of the gaming platform while enhancing the experience of gamblers on the platform. Rollblock’s goal includes easier gaming access through its no KYC approach to registering on the platform.

Also, Rollblock prioritizes security and private transaction scalability, among others. The interactive nature of the Rollblock platform makes it an engaging and informative user base. Overall, the Rollblock is licensed to operate in jurisdictions across the globe, making it accessible to everyone.

No notable rally for Fantom despite partnership with Google Cloud

Within the past week, Fantom’s price value has lost about 5%. This price trajectory is coming despite the recent announcement of a strategic partnership between the Fantom Network and Google Cloud, a development that was expected to trigger a rally for the Fantom token.

Meanwhile, the Partnership will see Google Cloud help expand and secure Fantom’s Opera Network by running validators. While this partnership signals a key step toward the development of Fantom’s network, it is yet to trigger a positive market trajectory for the Fantom altcoin.

Tron price declines despite increase in active users on the network

According to reports, the Tron (TRX) network has averaged about 2.52 million daily active accounts within the past month. The report also noted a 14% increase in account activity compared to April. However, despite these promising stats, Tron’s price trajectory in the crypto market is on a decline.

While holders thought that the increasing activity will lead to a rally, the reverse has been the case. For context, the Tron price has dropped by 7% within the same month that its network saw a significant increase in activities. Meanwhile, Tron’s trading volume is on the rise, signalling a potential price rebound in the coming weeks.

