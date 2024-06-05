The blazing heat in Cyprus has increased concerns over the health and safety of a number of migrants stranded in the buffer zone for days, the UN warned on Wednesday.

“With rising summer temperatures in Cyprus, they are facing increasingly difficult conditions,” UN peacekeeping force (Unficyp) spokesperson Aleem Sidique told the Cyprus Mail.

Temperatures reached 42C in Nicosia, as the government issued an orange warning calling for a work stoppage for people working outdoors.

“We are concerned for the health and welfare of the asylum seekers, including many women, children, currently stranded inside the UN buffer zone.”

The government has so far refused the 27 migrants to enter the Republic of Cyprus and is denying them access to asylum applications.

Asked to comment, a government source said the state’s position has remained unchanged and it is in talks with Unficyp and the UN refugee agency (UNHCR), as well as the Red Cross.

It has cited the Green Line regulation, which has raised eyebrows in UN circles that have told the Cyprus Mail the government’s handling of the matter violates international law.

Siddique stressed that Unficyp is working closely with the UNHCR to provide immediate humanitarian assistance including food, water, shelter and medical assistance for the most vulnerable people.

Nonetheless “these people need access to asylum procedures as provided for under national, EU and international law.”

Three people so far have required hospital treatment.

The UNHCR has warned that the asylum seekers are living in tents and exposed to extreme weather without access to decent living conditions.

Underlying the government’s stance is rhetoric that if it allows these 27 migrants to seek asylum, then more may follow.

State sources told the Cyprus Mail that under the Green Line regulation, any third-country national wishing to enter the Republic requires a visa and necessary documentation, however many of the migrants lack the paperwork.

The government source did not wish to elaborate on the fact that asylum procedures operate under a different framework. They also did not comment on accusations that the current government stance violates EU and international law.

Hundreds of migrants crossed through the buffer zone in recent years, and have been allowed access to asylum procedures without issue, but for a few exceptions.

The migrants were spotted by UN peacekeeping forces in mid-May and over the weekend, who alerted the UNHCR and in turn informed the Republic of the migrants’ intention to seek asylum.

They have since been moved closer to a road closer to the Republic for easier access to humanitarian aid.