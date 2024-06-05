An orange weather warning is in force on Wednesday from 11am until 5.30pm for extreme high temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to hit 43C inland, 38C on the south and east coasts, 36C on the north coast, and 34C on the west coast and in the higher mountains. Light dust will be present in the air. Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly, locally south-easterly to south-westerly, light, up to 3 Beaufort, and transient in the afternoon, up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Overnight will remain hot and dry with temperatures at 27C in the interior, 25C on the coast, and 22C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly southerly, 3 Beaufort, and locally up to moderate, 4 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough.

Thursday and Friday will see the heatwave continue with some increased clouds in the mountains. On Saturday, temperatures are expected to drop by a few degrees with increased afternoon clouds bringing a chance of few isolated showers, mainly in the mountains and the interior.