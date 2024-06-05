Limassol prepares to welcome another edition of the Summer Jazz Project and More by Vinylio Wine Etc featuring a rich weekend agenda of live music. Local musicians, international influences and world music are to fill LOEL Winery from June 14 to 16 as two bands take the stage every night. Get ready for melodies from Latin America, the USA, France, Brazil and beyond!

The event will kick off with five-member band Divarco making their debut in Cyprus for the Jazz Project. Performing on the Friday night, the band will present a stringed, acoustic version of Swing Jazz, a genre that became popular in Europe and America in the 1930s and 1940s. The repertoire includes representative tunes of that era that take listeners back to Paris in the 1930s, as well as arrangements of compositions from the wider jazz genre.

The Time Surfers Party Band will take over the stage later the same evening uplifting the spirits with dance-worthy timeless tunes. The five-piece band is well-known for lighting up stages at festivals, weddings, private parties and corporate events with dance tunes from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.

The second evening will continue with rhythms from Brazil, Cuba and Chile. The first band of the night, Trio in Cahoots will pay tribute to Antônio Carlos Jobim, one of the most important and influential Brazilian musicians, composers and singers. Four jazz musicians on stage will bring some of his most renowned music to life. The Latin focus will continue well into the night as the popular local Cuban quartet Yemaya Son brings its blend of salsa, rumba and Afro-Cuban rhythms.

The final evening will feature plenty of jazzy sounds from around the world. The French Connection Band will bring the rich musical traditions of French and American jazz with a repertoire that blends jazz standards and classic chanson. Then, the final band of the event, the Limassol Jazz Syndicate will once again retrace the history of jazz in the 20th century, featuring classic pieces from the 30s and onwards, Swing, Latin and Funk, wrapping up the Jazz Project with melodies from near and far.

“Music gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything,” Vinylio Wine Etc says ahead of the 2024 summer edition, “Join us on a unique journey that live Jazz has to offer from June 14 – 16 and witness music in all its glory, through its freedom and improvisation, while supporting Cypriot musicians and music.”

Summer Jazz Project and More Vol 8

Three nights of live music by local bands and musicians. Powered by DCON IT-AV Solutions. June 14-16. LOEL Winery, Limassol. 8.30pm-12am. €30 per night. www.jazzprojectlimassol.com