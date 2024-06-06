Exit El Niño, enter La Niña, and out with the grim temperatures

With temperatures in Cyprus reaching a record high for early June, main culprit El Niño is set to give its place to cooler La Niña in the Pacific, promising worldwide relief over the next few months.

Meteorological Department senior officer Michalis Mouskos told the Cyprus Mail “yesterday’s temperature of 43.7C was the highest ever recorded for June.”

He noted that since 1980, from when data is available, the highest temperatures recorded at the Athalassa station, Nicosia, for early June were “43.3C in 2007 and 43.1 in 2014”.

“The average for early June is 33C and for the end of June 36C,” he said.

He added that temperatures till the end of August would be within the normal range.

“This does not mean we will not have significantly higher than average temperatures or even lower,” Mouskos said.

Mouskos pointed out that “predictions for three or four days are not always trustworthy, so seasonal predictions cannot be either.”

Regarding the upward trend of temperatures, Mouskos explained to the Cyprus Mail that this was “due to the El Niño phenomenon over the past three years in the central Pacific Ocean.”

“There is an increase in the sea temperature near Latin America. This phenomenon has started to withdraw and will be replaced by La Niña, bringing lower temperatures,” he said.

Mouskos added that “around the globe temperatures are expected to drop.”

“There is a possibility of a 40-60 per cent drop over the next few months,” he said.

On the home front, Larnaca meteorological officer Panayiotis Lingis told the Cyprus Mail there would be a noticeable drop in temperatures by Monday.

“There will be a drop of 5-6 degrees. It is still above the average for June,” but the drop will be “noticeable”.

Lingis said we should expect “44C on Friday as well.”

“The air mass is slowly changing and becoming less warm,” he noted.

However, he pointed out that “unfortunately by Monday, despite the temperature drop, there will be an increase in humidity,” which still made the conditions “uncomfortable”.

Lingis said “isolated showers and storms” were predicted for the weekend, mainly on the mountains and possibly inland.

“On one hand this is good, but on the other not so much. The rain will give weeds a spurt, then they will dry again and act as firelighters,” he explained.

Meanwhile, with temperatures still at a record high in June and the risk of fires well into red, warnings are coming in for workers and the broader public, including schools.

The Meteorological Service has issued an orange level warning for Thursday, from 11am to 5m, when temperatures will peak at 44C inland.

The health ministry urges schools to shield children from the heatwave and to turn on air conditioners – wherever available – and fans.

Exposure to the sun and physical activity must be avoided, with gym hours scrapped until the heatwave subsides.

Students are urged to wear light clothing, wear a cap outside the classroom, and use high protection sunscreen.

Meals should be light, with emphasis on fruit, vegetables and plenty of fluids.

Medical advice should be sought for heatstroke symptoms.

Workers are also encouraged to refrain from working outside, with bans in force during the peak hours of the day.

The Forestry Department has also issued warnings and calls for extreme caution during outings.

It urges people to avoid using machinery or tools that could cause a fire.

The department reminds that lighting fires outside designated areas for food preparation carries hefty fines of up to €50,000 and imprisonment for up to 10 years.

If anyone becomes aware of smoke or fire, they should call 1407 or 112.