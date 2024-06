Three 17-year-olds have been arrested for the fire on Tuesday at the Oroklini facility for unaccompanied minors.

Police said testimony had been obtained and they will be taken to Larnaca court on Thursday for remand orders.

The June 4 fire started at 11.50pm in two second-floor rooms of the facility. A second fire started at 3am on June 5. Both were confirmed as arson.