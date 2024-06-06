Three passengers set to board a flight to Britain were remanded on Wednesday for possession of duty-free goods in their luggage.

The customs authorities had found 392 boxes of 200 cigarettes each and 43kg of rolling tobacco, which the suspects had brought to the Republic from the north with the intention of exporting to the UK.

The products were marked as ‘duty-free’ and did not bear the mandatory warnings on the packaging.

The passengers were arrested and taken to Larnaca court on Wednesday, which ordered them to remain in custody for two days pending police investigations.