Ballot boxes for Sunday’s multiple elections are being handed over to the 1,864 polling station chiefs on Friday.

Chief returning officer Elikkos Elia said Nicosia ballot boxes had already been delivered.

“The delivery of the ballot boxes is taking place today in all districts,” he said.

The polling station chiefs “have the responsibility to keep them till Sunday.”

Elia added that “we will have 1,847 polling stations in Cyprus and another 17 abroad – Greece, the UK and Brussels.”

He also called on all voters to exercise their right to vote for MEPs and local administration.

“I am sure the people will come to vote,” Elia said and expressed certainty that “we will have an increased percentage in these elections.”