Cyprus is moving into the smart transport age, with the signing of a €5.8-million contract on Friday between the government and Ebas Swarco Consortium.

The two-year project “Supply, installation, integration with national mobility platform of public works department and maintenance of its hardware equipment for Cyprus digital twin” aims at enhancing safety and road network capacity.

It complements existing investments and creates a coordinating centre for traffic management and includes equipment for the traffic management centre, 40 electronic boards, 180 traffic meters and 170 cameras.

The contract was signed by head of public works Eleftherios Eletheriou and Ebas CEO Kostas Louka, in the presence of Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades.

These investments include traffic observation and control systems, as well as electronic boards, funded by the EU and the Republic of Cyprus.

The contract includes six years of maintenance.