In today’s episode, Cyprus has topped the European chart for prison overcrowding, with a staggering 166 inmates per 100 places.



Meanwhile, with temperatures in Cyprus reaching a record high for early June, main culprit El Niño is set to give its place to cooler La Niña in the Pacific, promising worldwide relief over the next few months.



Elsewhere, since the beginning of the year nearly 4,900 people illegally residing in Cyprus have left the country either via deportation or the process of voluntary return.



All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.