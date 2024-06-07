Electricity demand on Friday is expected to be higher than the previous day due to the unusual heatwave, Cyprus’ transmission system spokeswoman Chara Kousiappa said on Friday.

Maximum demand is expected to be “1,150MW at its peak at 2.30pm,” she told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA).

Kousiappa said demand in electricity was approaching last year’s record of 1,243MW recorded on July 24 at 2.30pm.

On Thursday evening demand reached 980MW.

In earlier statements, Kousiappa had said Thursday evening’s demand was expected to be 930MW.