The two independent investigators on Thanasis Nicolaou’s case received on Friday the full verdict of the death inquiry and court transcripts from the latest hearings.

At Limassol court, retired Greek police lieutenant Lambros Pappas and lawyer Thanasis Athanasiou were handed over the raft of documents.

“I feel the heavy weight of responsibility that comes with this case,” Pappas told reporters.

He expressed an appeal to the public saying “if anyone has any information they think can help our work for the investigation, please submit it, even anonymously.”

Pappas said it is too soon to say anything about the investigation but “we are studying the material in great depth.”

He sought to stress that this was not simply a personal case. “It concerns all of Cypriot society.”

Athanasiou said they have already sent a letter to the defence minister and await a response in relation to the case.

They have stated they will not make any statements to the press unless a situation arises that requires them to say something officially.

They underlined that it is understandable society is seeking information over the case, however there are sensitivities at play that require them to work first and make statements when the time is right.

Both Pappas and Athanasiou were appointed by cabinet last month after for the first time in 19 years, court ruled Thanasis died of strangulation.

His death in 2005 was immediately ruled as suicide however it has been heavily contested by his family who described it as a murder coverup.

The two independent investigators have been given three months to investigate the case on two grounds. To identify who the murderers of Thanasis Nicolaou are and why it was covered up for 19 years.