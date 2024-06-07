Billy Jo Sports & Rock Bar in Limassol hosts the URBANZ – Street Style Market this Saturday and Sunday featuring local shops from all over Cyprus. The two-day event will be on from 1pm to 10pm on both days showcasing local vendors.

Visitors will be able to browse a variety of items such as handcrafted jewellery, thrifted and custom clothing, vintage vinyl discs, artisanal candles and pottery. Beyond just shopping arts and crafts from local brands, designers and shops, the market will also feature a talented tattoo artist. Brave attendees can get inked on the spot while groovy market vibes sound thanks to a live DJ. Meanwhile, the bar will serve drinks and food from food stalls. “This is more than just a market,” says the bar, “it’s a celebration of creativity, community, and culture.”

Next week, Billy Jo Sports & Rock Bar will host a live music night welcoming RetroLogue, four performers from Cyprus and beyond. On June 13 they will perform live at the bar journeying through iconic blues and rock sounds infused with funk elements. Audiences will be treated to anthems from various genres including blues-based rock, folk rock, and hard rock whilst the band also performs funk masterpieces from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s.

URBANZ – Street Style Market

Two-day market with local shops and brands and a tattoo artist. June 8-9. Billy Jo Sports & Rock Bar, Limassol. 1pm-10pm. Free

RetroLogue

Live rock, blues and funk music. June 13. Billy Jo Sports & Rock Bar, Limassol. 9pm. €7. Tel: 7008-7030