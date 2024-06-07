By Robert Morgan

A 44-year-old wanted man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the serious injury of a 49-year-old man in Limassol in May and was expected to be brought before a court on Friday for the issuance of a detention order.

The 44-year-old man is one suspect among other unknown individuals who seem to have been involved in the attack, according to testimony given to police.

During his arrest the 44-year-old was found in illicit possession of a knife and various burglary tools for which he was additionally charged.

The 49-year-old victim was found seriously injured in a Limassol street on the afternoon of May 20th and was taken to the intensive care unit of Limassol General Hospital, where he remains in intensive care.