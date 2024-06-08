The deputy tourism ministry on Friday introduced the ‘Historic Hotels of Cyprus’ label to showcase and preserve the historical heritage of the country. This initiative aims to enhance the image of Cyprus as a tourist destination and further promote and enrich its tourism product.

According to their statement, the ministry also seeks to preserve the historical heritage of the country, highlight the historical development of the hotel industry and contribute to the economy and architectural heritage.

The ministry added that the right to participate in the ‘Historic Hotels of Cyprus’ programme is open to individuals or legal entities managing hotels or tourist accommodations that have a valid license and classification from the deputy ministry or are covered by the provisions of Article 18 of the ‘Regulation of the Establishment and Operation of Hotels and Tourist Accommodation Law.’

Historic hotels constitute a unique category of accommodation with significant architectural and historical value. They are characterised by the age of their buildings, their architecture and their association with specific historical events and operate within buildings with architectural elements that reflect the design and trends of their time.

These establishments provide guests with a glimpse into the past while offering modern facilities. The preservation of historic hotels not only benefits tourism but also contributes to the preservation of the country’s historical and architectural heritage.

To qualify, the principal or basic part of the building or part of the hotel building must be at least 50 years old. The basic architecture must be representative of the period of its original construction, or the unit must be able to present its history electronically or in a designated area.

Items of historical significance such as furnishings, decorations, artwork, heirlooms, audiovisual materials, will be displayed in the hotel.

Additionally, a special section of the menu or a separate menu should feature dishes and drinks of historical importance, such as brandy sour, zivania, commandaria, other Cypriot wines, kolokasi, aphelia, stuffed vine leaves (koupepia), sheftalies, and halloumi.

Any person who secures the label for a particular hotel or tourist accommodation commits to maintaining all its requirements for a period of three years.