Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos is to travel to the United States on Sunday to meet with the country’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the United Nations’ Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

Kombos and Blinken are due to meet on Monday, June 17, with the pair set to discuss bilateral relations between the US and Cyprus, the Cyprus problem and developments in the Middle East.

His meeting with Lacroix is scheduled for Friday, where he will also sit in on a working lunch with permanent representatives of UN Security Council members.

He will also speak at an event held to promote Cyprus’ candidacy for membership of the UN Human Rights Council between 2025 and 2027.

Additionally, he is set to hold meetings with members of the US Senate and Congress, as well as other officials, before speaking at an event to mark 60 years since the creation of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (Unficyp).

In addition to his diplomatic contacts, he will take part in a round table discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations think tank and deliver a speech at the American Jewish Council’s global forum conference.

He will also take part in a conference organised by the International Coordinating Committee – Justice for Cyprus (Pseka) and address it as a keynote speaker, while also inaugurating a photographic exhibition to mark the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of the island.

His final keynote speech of the tour will take place at an event organised by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs think tank.