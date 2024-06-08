Before the first full week of June ends, an artistic event will take place in Limassol exhibiting the work of several local creatives. Ιn the framework Radical Afterlives: The Cyprus Movements Archive Project, the resident artists Belinda Papavasiliou, Emily Demetriou and x.ypno present their works at Vinegar Factory this month. The works were already presented at Thkio Ppalies in Nicosia and they are now travelling to Limassol this Sunday through the.Yard.Residency.24.

After extensive research and interaction with different aspects and topics of the Cyprus Movements Archive, the artists are sharing the outcomes of their residency, which include performances, films and audio-visual installations, approaching and activating the archive in ways that contribute to its various lives and afterlives.

The presentations will be exhibited and held in the Greek-Cypriot dialect this Sunday at 8.30pm, with free entrance. Moreover, the Radical Afterlives: The Cyprus Movements Archive Project is an artistic research programme that aims at initiating a dialogue and forging artistic expressions in relation to the history of radical thought and action in the island of Cyprus, as this is documented in the Cyprus Movements Archive.

TheYard.Residency.24 will present one more art event this month – a performance by Dara Milovanovic titled On Grief. Taking place on June 22 and 23 at the Vinegar Factory, the performance is sparked by great losses of the last few years, including the death of the artist’s father, the loss of her family, her younger dancing body, and her career. This solo is about her experience of grief and the healing journey that continues.

Inspired by the Chimamanda Ngozi Adichi 2021 book Notes on Grief written in the aftermath of her father’s death and her vivid description of the physical symptoms of such vast pain, Dara has aspired to create a solo which communicates the somatic experience of grief. This dance tries to tell stories stored in her of love, dance, ageing, crumbling, falling, and failing over and over again.

Radical Afterlives: The Cyprus Movements Archive Project

Presentation by artists Belinda Papavasiliou, Emily Demetriou and x.ypno. June 9. Vinegar Factory, Limassol. 8.30pm. Free

On Grief

Dance performance by Dara Milovanovic. June 22-23. Vinegar Factory, Limassol. Saturday: 8.30pm. Sunday: 7pm. €10. Tel: 99-412398