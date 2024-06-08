A summer of ancient Greek theatre is happening once again as the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama returns for its 27th edition. Four productions will be presented this year at the Ancient Odeon in Paphos, the Makarios III Amphitheatre in Nicosia and the Curium in Limassol. Local and international theatre companies will present contemporary approaches to ancient Greek drama as the festival kicks off on July 19, running until August 10.

Romania’s Tony Bulandra Theatre will present the Euripidean tragedy Orestes, directed by Yiannis Paraskevopoulos, a production focused on the core element of suspension, where the heroes are constantly caught between two circumstances, two situations and two decisions. The Romanian production marks the opening of the festival and will be presented at the Paphos Ancient Odeon on July 19 and at the Makarios III Amphitheatre on July 21.

The next production is Plutus by Aristophanes, presented by the National Theatre of Northern Greece (NTNG). Directed by Giannis Kakleas and featuring an excellent cast of actors and theatre professionals, the NTNG’s production presents the comic poet’s satire on the human dream for wealth in an imaginative way. Plutus will be presented at Curium for two performances, on July 26 and 27.

The internationally acclaimed Greek director and teacher Theodoros Terzopoulos collaborates for the first time with the National Theatre of Greece and directs Aeschylus’ Oresteia, the only surviving trilogy of ancient drama, in a single performance and with an excellent cast of 32 actors on stage. Through his famous Method, Terzopoulos presents another exquisite directorial proposal, an unrepeatable cultural event, an emblematic performance of intellectual and philosophical depth that expands the boundaries of art. Oresteia will be presented for two performances at Curium on August 2 and 3.

This year’s Festival – for the first time – also hosts the second summer production of the National Theatre of Greece, The Bacchae by Euripides, directed by Thanos Papakonstantinou. With an exceptional cast of actors and participants, an interesting troupe of 20 actors and three musicians on stage, the director delves into the mystical and ecstatic universe of Euripides’ play and presents yet another interesting approach to this Euripidean tragedy. The production of the National Theatre of Greece will be presented for two performances at Curium on August 9 and 10, concluding the festival for 2024.

International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama

Four productions of Greek drama. July 19-August 10. Ancient Odeon, Paphos, Makarios III Amphitheatre, Nicosia and Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. €12. With Greek and English surtitles. Tel: 7000-2414, www.greekdramafest.com