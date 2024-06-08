The met office on Saturday evening issued a yellow weather warning for storms on Sunday.

The warning will be in place between 11am and 6pm, with the met office forecasting “isolated strong storms”, mostly inland and in the mountains.

Hailstones will be possible, while strong winds are also expected. Between 35 and 55 millimetres of rain per hour are expected to fall during the storms.

But temperatures generally are expected to remain high, ranging from the mid to high thirties in degrees Celsius at their highest during the day, and dropping no lower than 20 degrees Celsius in most places throughout the night.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to persist until Tuesday, with sunny weather across the board expected to return.