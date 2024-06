Larnaca sewage board director Angelos Hadjicharalambous has been elected as Larnaca district governor in a landslide victory.

He won almost two thirds of the vote, beating outgoing Aradippou mayor Evangelos Evangelides.

When he submitted his candidacy in April, Hadjicharalambous had described the governorship as “a role that will play a pivotal role in upgrading services and the quality of life for residents in the Larnaca district by providing solutions to long-standing issues,”