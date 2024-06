Former Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos was elected as Famagusta’s district governor on Sunday night.

Karousos won 55 per cent of the vote, almost twice as much as his nearest challenger Theodoros Pyrillis.

He had previously served as Ayia Napa mayor between 2013 and 2019, before joining former President Nicos Anastasiades’ government, first as transport minister, then as labour minister.