With 90 per cent of the vote counted, Yiannis Armeftis was announced as Limassol mayor on Sunday.

He beat his main rival Nicos Nicolaides, who has held the post since 2016.

In his first victory speech, amid loud cheers and celebrations in Limassol’s Anexartisias street, Armeftis said the city was turning a new page with optimism.

“This victory is a win for all of Limassol. As of tomorrow, Limassol is turning a page with optimism.”

He pledged he would make Limassol proud and thanked Akel, Diko, Edek and Volt for their support, as well as all the people who voted for him.

With 90.3 per cent of the votes counted, Armeftis garnered 48.5 per cent of the votes, and Nicolaides 43.2 per cent.

Nicolaides said he would always be there to help Armeftis for whatever he may need, and wished him all the best.

“I want to thank all of you that supported my efforts and for those who cast their vote respectfully.”

The Limassol mayor elections turned heated at times, where one debate ended with supporters from each of the two camps turning violent against each other.

As of now, Nicolaides said he would take the time to rest, and spend more time with his family and particularly his grandchildren.