A car crash at midday closed off the Kofinou-Larnaca highway, near Alethriko exit, with police trying to move the vehicles and restore traffic flow.

Police said the crash happened at around 11am, when a car driving from Kofinou to Larnaca swerved off the highway and hit a car stopped on the hard shoulder.

“Traffic is being diverted to the old road to Larnaca,” police said.

Road users are urged to drive carefully, within the speed limit and keep a safe distance.