Voters elected Cyprus’ first district governors on Sunday, new positions created in the framework of local administration reform.

Constantinos Yiorkadjis was elected in Nicosia, Yiannis Tsouloftas in Limassol, Angelos Hadjicharalambous in Larnaca, Charalambos Pittokopitis in Paphos and Yiannis Karousos in Famagusta.

Yiorkadjis, former Nicosia mayor, won with 54 per cent over his opponent Andreas Assiotis with 46 per cent.

The turnout in Nicosia was 64.46 per cent. Blank ballot papers were 16.46 per cent and void 2.08 per cent.

In Limassol, Tsouloftas was elected with 47.9 per cent over Vassilis Demetriades with 43.7 per cent and Christos Vakanas’ 8.3 per cent.

Limassol’s turnout was 65.96 per cent. Blank ballot papers were 19.8 per cent and void 2.25 per cent.

Hadjicharalambous clinched a landslide win in Larnaca with 63 per cent, over Evangelos Evangelides’ 37 per cent.

The turnout in Larnaca was 70.78 per cent. Blank ballot papers were 17.17 per cent and void 2.25 per cent.

In Paphos the result was close. Pittokopitis won with 41.9 per cent over 41.8 per cent for Costas Constantinou and 16.3 per cent for Marios Tselepos.

The turnout in Paphos was 76.91 per cent. Blank ballot papers were 11.42 per cent and void 1.86 per cent.

In Famagusta, former Ayia Napa mayor Karousos won with 54.9 per cent over the 29.7 per cent of former Paralimni mayor Theodoros Pyrillis and 15.4 per cent of Andros Ktorides.

Famagusta’s turnout was 68.07 per cent. Blank ballot papers were 16.27 per cent and void 2.1 per cent.