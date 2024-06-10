Restaurants and bars in Cyprus saw their attendance increase to 75 per cent of their overall capacity during May, according to Neophytos Thrasyvoulou, president of the Federation of Leisure Centre Owners (Osika), who also called on business owners to be more competitive with their pricing.

In statements made to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Thrasyvoulou explained that the recent elections drove many Cypriots to these venues for various gatherings and events.

However, Thrasyvoulou isn’t fully satisfied with these figures. He pointed out ongoing uncertainties about tourist numbers that could affect future attendance.

To counter this, he emphasised the need for increased efforts to boost flight options and attract more visitors to the island.

Additionally, Thrasyvoulou urged locals to spend their summer holidays in Cyprus to help strengthen the economy.

Finally, the Osika president called on business owners to offer competitive prices, making Cyprus a more attractive option compared to other destinations.