United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said that no 3+1 or 5+1 meeting on the Cyprus problem would be taking place on the sidelines of the UN general assembly on September 28, noting that “there is still much work to be done.”

“[No such] meeting will take place on the sidelines of the general assembly,” he said, responding to the question of whether he considers that the relevant conditions have been set.

He said that any new meeting must be prepared in such a way as to create real prospects for an outcome, stressing that “we cannot repeat the mistakes of the past.”

Meanwhile, Guterres reiterated the UN’s commitment to progress on the Cyprus problem.

“We are determined to move things forward and we are determined to do everything possible to make this happen when the conditions are met for the meeting to be successful,” he said.