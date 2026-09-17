“Finding Our Common Ground” is a creative and experiential social inclusion initiative that draws on art, play and cultural heritage as tools for communication, connection and mutual understanding among people from diverse cultural backgrounds.

The initiative is an offering of the multi-sensory programme “Aisthisis” of the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF), in collaboration with the Cyprus Red Cross Society, as part of a series of self-contained creative psychosocial workshops that promote equal participation of newcomers and vulnerable groups in culture, contributing to the creation of a more inclusive and fair society.

The workshops provide a safe and welcoming space where participants have the opportunity to discover Cyprus, share elements of their own cultural identity and explore the common ground that connects people from different countries and cultures.

Through a 120-minute experiential session, participants explore Cyprus’ cultural heritage through a guided interactive visit to the exhibition “Cyprus Insula – History, Memory, Reality”, take part in cultural exchange activities and create their own unique artwork through a hands-on art workshop.

The workshops will be held in English. Translation into other languages can be arranged according to the needs and composition of participating groups.

‘Finding Our Common Ground’ workshop information

📅 Every Monday, from October 5 to November 30, 2026

🕙 10am-12pm

📍 Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation , 86-90 Phaneromenis Str.,

1011 Nicosia, Cyprus

1011 Nicosia, Cyprus 🚌 Transportation for participants is provided by the Cyprus Red Cross Society bus.

Registration: Call the Cyprus Red Cross Society at: 22504407.

Workshop facilitator: Eleni Petridou Bouriti

Registered Art Psychotherapist and Visual Artist

(MSc Art Psychotherapy, MA Fine Arts – Arts Education)

Eleni Petridou Bouriti Registered Art Psychotherapist and Visual Artist (MSc Art Psychotherapy, MA Fine Arts – Arts Education) Collaboration & implementation support: Nikos Papadopoulos

Sociologist, Psychosocial Support Officer – Cyprus Red Cross Society

“Finding Our Common Ground” creates a space for encounters and dialogue, where cultural heritage becomes a bridge for communication, participation and social inclusion. Because, beyond our differences, there is always common ground.

General BoCCF event information

Events take place with observation of all necessary protection measures for the health and safety of visitors and staff, and are accessible to individuals and groups with disabilities.

During events, photos and/or videos are recorded. Images and footage of visitors at events may be used for promotional purposes or may be provided to the media or uploaded on the Internet. By attending events, the public automatically gives organisers the right to use the photos/videos recorded.

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF)