Disy deputy chairman Efthimios Diplaros and vice-chairman Yiannis Karousos have exchanged accusations of party disloyalty, after Karousos told an online leadership meeting that Diplaros had attended a gathering ‘supporting President Nikos Christodoulides’.

According to news outlet Reporter, the gathering took place last Saturday at a property in Platres owned by a businessman related to Diplaros.

Christodoulides attended, along with Diplaros and other business and political figures.

Diplaros himself was absent from the Disy online meeting when Karousos raised the matter, yet on learning of the accusation, sent messages to the communication group demanding Karousos explain himself.

“No one was going to forbid him from going anywhere,” he said, adding that guests at the Platres gathering had also included supporters of Disy party leader Annita Demetriou, former party chief Averof Neophytou and Akel.

He asked Karousos directly whether he supported Demetriou or Neophytou, and named three other attendees at the gathering, asking Karousos to state whether he considered them “sold out” as well.

Diplaros told Karousos “go public, no problem, traitor, you’re a sellout and you show it”.

The exchange was temporarily calmed by other members of the communication group.

Diplaros accused Karousos of repeating the allegations against him at a local party meeting in Athienou on Tuesday night, and threatened to file a police report for defamation.

Karousos denied referring to Diplaros at the Athienou meeting, citing other attendees as witnesses.

The dispute followed the cabinet’s appointment on Wednesday of former Disy MP Nikos Tornaritis as Christodoulides’ special political envoy for the Cyprus problem in Asian and Africa, a role he will carry out without salary.

Tornaritis previously held the third ranking position in Disy’s hierarchy and served for 13 years as head of the Cypriot delegation to the Asian parliamentary assembly.

Speaking on Omega, Karousos said Tornaritis’ decision to accept the appointment “saddens” him but showed “he is not hiding” his support for Christodoulides.

Karousos called on other Disy members he believes support the president to declare this publicly and leave the party, citing the statute provision requiring automatic removal of members who accept ministerial or deputy ministerial posts while Disy is in opposition.

Separately, Neophytou said he met Christodoulides in New York on Wednesday ahead of Cyprus problem discussions, and repeated that he would stand by the president if a supposed strategic agreement is reached.

Demetriou has said she intends to call a meeting of the party leadership to address the dispute between Diplaros and Karousos.