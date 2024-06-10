Cyprus experienced an increase of 9.4 per cent in beer sales in May, compared to the same month of the previous year, reaching 4,682,575 litres in total, a result of a rise in domestic demand, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

According to the Cystat report, which was released on Monday, beer sales intended for domestic consumption saw a substantial growth of 13.3 per cent, climbing to 4,475,044 litres in May 2024, up from 3,951,318 litres in the same month of the previous year.

This surge underscores the growing preference for beer among local consumers.

In contrast, beer exports experienced a decline. The volume of beer exported fell to 207,531 litres, a 37.1 per cent decrease from May 2023.

Comparing month-to-month figures, total beer sales in May rose sharply by 26.8 per cent from April of this year, demonstrating a strong upward trend as the warmer months approach and local demand increases.