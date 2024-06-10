In today’s episode, 24-year-old influencer Fidias Panayiotou sent shockwaves through Cypriot and European politics in the European parliament elections, winning just shy of 20 per cent of the vote and a seat as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Elam also won a seat at the European parliament for the first time, with former party spokesman Geadis Geadi being elected.

Elsewhere, the loss of the only Turkish Cypriot MEP has been a major talking point overnight, with turnout among Turkish Cypriot voters only having reached around five per cent, compared to around 58 per cent among Greek Cypriot voters..

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.