Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos kicks off a working visit to the US on Monday with his participation in a closed round table discussion at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think tank. He will then deliver a speech at the American Jewish Committee (AJC) global forum conference.

According to the ministry, Kombos who will visit Washington, New York and Chicago is also set to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Under-Secretary-General for peace operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix.

Kombos will moreover participate as keynote speaker in the international coordinating committee justice for Cyprus, Pseka’s 2024 Conference from June 11-13.

On the sidelines of Pseka’s deliberations, the minister will inaugurate a photographic exhibition to mark the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion and occupation with photographs from the archive of the Press and Information Office.

Kombos will also hold meetings with leading members of the US Senate and Congress as well as other officials.

On Friday, June 14, the minister will be the main speaker at an event held at UN headquarters to mark the 60th anniversary of Unficyp’s presence in Cyprus. At the event, the photographic exhibition “60 Years of Unficyp” will be presented.

The minister will have a meeting with UN Under-Secretary-General Jean-Pierre Lacroix and a working lunch with permanent members of UN security council.

He will also speak at an event held at the UN headquarters for the candidacy of Cyprus to the Human Rights Council, for 2025-2027.

Kombos will then travel to Chicago where on Saturday, June 15, he will be the keynote speaker at an event organized by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs think tank.

The minister’s visit to the US concludes on Monday, June 17, with a meeting with his counterpart Blinken at the US State Department where the two will discuss deepening bilateral ties, the Cyprus issue, and developments in the Middle East. He will also have a meeting with US Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer.