Progress towards implementing the liquefied natural gas terminal at Vasiliko will be on the House energy committee’s agenda on Tuesday when it reconvenes following the elections.

Energy Minister George Papanastasiou, who will also attend, had said earlier that there was “light on the horizon” regarding the LNG terminal.

Cyprus is in arbitration in London with Chinese company CPP Metron, which has undertaken the construction of the land terminal. CPP has filed for further compensation worth €200 million from the Republic of Cyprus.

The Great Sea Interconnector, a €1.9-billion undersea cable project aiming to link the electricity grids of Cyprus, Greece and Israel, is also on Tuesday’s agenda.

Finance ministry, regulatory energy authority, electricity authority, natural gas public company, natural gas infrastructure company and system administrator senior officials, have been invited to the meeting.