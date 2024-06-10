In Paphos Phedonas Pedonos was re-elected as mayor of Paphos following local elections on Sunday with Angelos Onisiforou becoming deputy mayor.

Meanwhile, mayor of the eastern Paphos municipality was won by Nikos Palios.

In Geroskipou, the position of deputy mayor was won by Andreas Shikkis, in Timi by Giorgos Polycarpou, and in Konia by Kyriacos Kyriacou.

Marinos Lambrou won the race in Akamas, becoming mayor, while in Peyia deputy mayor was won by Andreas Christodoulou, and in Kissonerga by Nikolas Theodosiou, in Inia by Yiangos Tsivikos, in Kathikas by Charalambos Phylaktou, in Kato Arodes by Eleni Andreou, in Droushia by Sotiris Koupparis, and in Kritou-Terra by Charalambos Dervis.

The position of mayor in Polis Chrysochous goes to incumbent Yiotis Papachristofi, while deputy mayor was won by Giorgos Georgiou-Zorbas.

In Argaka the position of deputy mayor was won by Spyros Pelopidas, in Ayia Marina by Patroclos Evangeloum in Androlykou Hassan Eskul, in Yialia by Marios Nikolas, in Neo Chorio by Georgios Nefytou, in Pelathousa by Kyriacos Simou, in Pomos by Andreas Dionysiou, in Terra by Aristos Markitsis, and in Chrysochou by Andreas Kouniades.

To find out results in all the communities visit the elections website.