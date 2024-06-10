The election of a mukhtar in the Limassol village of Pera Pedi will be re-run at an as yet undetermined date after Sunday’s election ended in a tie.

Elias Herodotou and Andreas Koureas won 45 votes each in the race to be named Pera Pedi mukhtar, with Koureas’ brother Petros Koureas finishing in a close third place with 43 votes.

A total of 23 eligible voters in the village did not vote, while three voters spoiled their ballots.

A repeat election is expected to be announced in the coming days featuring only the two who tied for first place, with the interior ministry to announce the election’s date in due course.

Pera Pedi is the birthplace of former President Nicos Anastasiades, though Anastasiades votes in the city of Limassol, where he now lives.