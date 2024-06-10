The race for local administration seats on Sunday was a thriller at times, as some community leaders were elected by as small a margin as one vote.

Chief returning officer Elikkos Elia said in Limassol’s Trimiklini, Andreas Orfanou was elected community leader with 169 votes, just one vote ahead of his opponent Costas Kyriakou.

The same happened in Polystypos, Nicosia district, where Georgios Nicodemou was elected community leader with 109 votes, while Nicolas Argyrides received 108.

But it was not just in communities that tight races were run. Antonis Koumis was elected deputy mayor of Sotira, Famagusta district, with 1,469 votes, just seven ahead of Marios Adamou.

Charalambos Pittokopitis clinched victory in Paphos for district governor with 17,965 votes, a mere 38 ahead of runner-up Costas Constantinou.

Meanwhile, unusual numbers turned up in Theletra, Paphos district, where voting for their single community councillor produced 27 votes for winner Stavros Nearchou, followed by 26, 25 and 23 for other contenders as well as 22 void ballot papers.